Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,297,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

