Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 292,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

