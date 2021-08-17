MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Holdings Reduced by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

