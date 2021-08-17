Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQV stock opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

