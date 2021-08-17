Mosaic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.82. 411,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,112. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

