Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

