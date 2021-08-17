Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myers Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $791.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.