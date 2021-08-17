MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Head to Head Contrast

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.34%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Meridian Bioscience 23.29% 24.58% 16.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Meridian Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 125.81 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.40 $46.19 million $1.07 18.59

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction/ quantitative PCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

