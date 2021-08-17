Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $4,060.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,793,921,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

