Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up to $34.38

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $35.14. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 26 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.93 million, a PE ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

