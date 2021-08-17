Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up to $34.38

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $35.14. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 26 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $623.93 million, a PE ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.
