Narwhal Capital Management Buys Shares of 8,825 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19,791.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.