Narwhal Capital Management Has $674,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.22. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.