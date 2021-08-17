National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$244.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$232.05. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$249.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.