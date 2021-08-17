National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
