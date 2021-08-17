National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $679.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

