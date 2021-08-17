National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.