National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 5,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

