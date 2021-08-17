Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:NRP opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Natural Resource Partners worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

