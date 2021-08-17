Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLS. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,320,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 7,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,375. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

