Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

