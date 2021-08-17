Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 510 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SONO opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,039 shares of company stock worth $7,704,837. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.