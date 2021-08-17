Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

