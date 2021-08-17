Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 85.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 27.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

