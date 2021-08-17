Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,957,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22.

