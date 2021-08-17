NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $128.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.48 million and the highest is $130.68 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.92 million to $502.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $580.25 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after buying an additional 67,143 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

