Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0314

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $210,941.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00196326 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,596,941 coins and its circulating supply is 78,018,430 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.