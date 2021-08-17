Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $120.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

