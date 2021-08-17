Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at National Bankshares

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

TSE:NCU traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. 3,695,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market cap of C$201.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

