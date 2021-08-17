New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells $178,471.12 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NEWR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. 299,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,946,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 67.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
