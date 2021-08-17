New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells $178,471.12 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. 299,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,946,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 67.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.