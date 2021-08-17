New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NEWR stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

