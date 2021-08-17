NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

