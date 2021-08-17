NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $185,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

