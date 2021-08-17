NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CURI stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $699.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

