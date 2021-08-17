NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 14,498 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 451,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

