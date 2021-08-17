NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 146 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.8% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 49.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.27.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

