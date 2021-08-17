Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.22.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

