NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.