NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $169.55. 74,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $268.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

