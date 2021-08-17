NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.58. The company had a trading volume of 240,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. The company has a market cap of $269.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

