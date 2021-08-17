Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,934 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

EW traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,471. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

