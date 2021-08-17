Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.