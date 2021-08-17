Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $25.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,740.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,557.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.