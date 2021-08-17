Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.42. 14,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

