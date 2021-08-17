North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Up 91.2% in July

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USMJ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. North American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

About North American Cannabis

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.