North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Up 91.2% in July

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of USMJ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. North American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About North American Cannabis
