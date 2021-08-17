North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

