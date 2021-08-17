North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

