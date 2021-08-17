North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,965 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721,688. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $276.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

