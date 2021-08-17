North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $25.29 on Tuesday, reaching $2,740.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,557.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

