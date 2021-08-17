North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,853 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $290.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,648. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.