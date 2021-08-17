North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 736 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 336.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $132.04. 31,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,298. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.