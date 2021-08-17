North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $25.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,740.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,557.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

